Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN opened at $23.48 on Monday. Asana has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.96.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,116.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $4,010,000.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.