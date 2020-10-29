Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

ASAN stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Asana has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.96.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth about $4,010,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

