Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Asana alerts:

NASDAQ:ASAN opened at $23.48 on Monday. Asana has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $4,010,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.