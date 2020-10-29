Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Asana has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

