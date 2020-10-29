Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $23.48 on Monday. Asana has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $29.96.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

