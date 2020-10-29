Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.63.

Get Asana alerts:

NYSE:ASAN opened at $23.48 on Monday. Asana has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $29.96.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.