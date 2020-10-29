ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $392.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $362.86 on Thursday. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $409.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.4095 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

