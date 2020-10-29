AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,300 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,880 ($102.95) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,382.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,436.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

