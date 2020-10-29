Astronics (ATRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Astronics has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.24 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.52. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

