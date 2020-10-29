Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $49.43.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.