Aurizon Holdings Limited (AZJ.AX) (ASX:AZJ) Insider Buys A$100,750.00 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (AZJ.AX) (ASX:AZJ) insider Timothy Poole purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.03 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,750.00 ($71,964.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.87, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.54.

Aurizon Holdings Limited (AZJ.AX) Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

