Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $75.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 867.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

