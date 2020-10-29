Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Autoliv stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Autoliv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Autoliv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Autoliv by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Autoliv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

