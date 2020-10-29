Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Autoliv stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

