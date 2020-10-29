AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AXGN opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.70.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 295.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 444,388 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.