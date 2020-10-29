Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Azure Power Global in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Quadros forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

NYSE AZRE opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 0.47. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 18.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

