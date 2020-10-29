Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €1.70 by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €1.70 ($2.00) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.48 ($2.92).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

