Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $586.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.44 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BSAC opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSAC shares. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

