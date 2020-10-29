Bank of America Upgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Neutral

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $186.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of RMD opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.35 and its 200-day moving average is $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $443,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $201,287.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,612,732 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,139,000 after buying an additional 859,377 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,468,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,981,000 after buying an additional 299,913 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in ResMed by 35,499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 249,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ResMed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after buying an additional 218,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in ResMed by 765.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 140,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after buying an additional 123,859 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

