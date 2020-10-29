Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Cut to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of HXPLF stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

About Bank of Ireland Group

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and cable and wire industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.