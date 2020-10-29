Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BANR. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

BANR opened at $35.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Banner by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

