Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Banner stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

