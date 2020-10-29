Barclays Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €28.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault SA (RNO.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.55 ($31.23).

EPA:RNO opened at €20.94 ($24.63) on Monday. Renault SA has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.66.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

