Barclays Boosts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $38.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price upped by Barclays from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.78.

RVNC opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $867,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

