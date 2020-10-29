Barclays Boosts Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $215.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.80.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $159.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.09. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $180.89.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

In related news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 150,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.