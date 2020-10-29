Barclays PLC (BARC.L)’s (BARC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Investec raised Barclays PLC (BARC.L) to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

Shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.36) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.01. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

