Barclays Reiterates “CHF 27” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 22.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

