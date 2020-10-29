BASIC Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One BASIC token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $14.74 million and approximately $187,585.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00086533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00228275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01291192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,444,367 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic.

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

