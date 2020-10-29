Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price increased by Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Bausch Health Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.94.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 771,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 153,596 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

