Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €75.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.38 ($86.32).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €40.71 ($47.89) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.89. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

