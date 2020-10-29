Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BZLYF. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Beazley from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

BZLYF stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

