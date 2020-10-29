Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 550 ($7.19).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEZ. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 467 ($6.10).

Get Beazley plc (BEZ.L) alerts:

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 298.60 ($3.90) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 345.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 391.59. Beazley plc has a 12-month low of GBX 290.60 ($3.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

In related news, insider David Roberts bought 15,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £49,489.66 ($64,658.56). Also, insider Sally Lake bought 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £19,863.25 ($25,951.46).

About Beazley plc (BEZ.L)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley plc (BEZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley plc (BEZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.