Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 508.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

