Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after purchasing an additional 724,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,850,000 after buying an additional 846,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,837,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.