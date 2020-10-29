Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €94.85 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.29 ($97.99).

FME stock opened at €68.08 ($80.09) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.73. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a twelve month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

