Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) a €148.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €136.86 ($161.02).

Shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) stock opened at €92.24 ($108.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €131.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €124.98.

About SAP SE (SAP.F)

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

