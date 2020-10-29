Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Given a €41.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.10 ($41.29).

BDT opened at €29.85 ($35.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.78 million and a P/E ratio of 17.27. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 52-week high of €57.10 ($67.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is €32.90 and its 200-day moving average is €34.06.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and avaition industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

