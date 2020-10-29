BidaskClub Downgrades 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Strong Sell

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

JOBS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

JOBS opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. 51job has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.96.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.29 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 30.14%. Analysts predict that 51job will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 4,541.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of 51job by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 43.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

