BidaskClub Downgrades TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Sell

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TCG BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.37 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TCG BDC news, Director John G. Nestor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

