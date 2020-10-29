BidaskClub Downgrades Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) to Buy

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Shares of ZS opened at $144.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.87 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,474,346.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,850,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,438,197. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

