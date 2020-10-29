BidaskClub Lowers American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $81.16 on Monday. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

