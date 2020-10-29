BidaskClub Upgrades Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Buy

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AIMC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AIMC opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -141.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 233.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 25.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

