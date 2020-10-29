BidaskClub Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Strong-Buy

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities upped their target price on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $522.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46, a PEG ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brightcove by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brightcove by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 9.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Brightcove by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

