BidaskClub Upgrades Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to “Buy”

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $276.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 3.13. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.70 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,348,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 50,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

