BidaskClub Upgrades First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to “Buy”

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA opened at $442.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.35. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $276.08 and a one year high of $542.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.75.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $502.80 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.