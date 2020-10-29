BidaskClub Upgrades Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Strong-Buy

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.