BidaskClub Upgrades iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Hold

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $487.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.71 million. Analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

