BidaskClub Upgrades Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.86.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Methanex has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Methanex by 2,467.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

