BidaskClub Upgrades S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to “Buy”

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

STBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $41.53.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

