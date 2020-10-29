BidaskClub Upgrades The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) to Buy

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The First Bancorp by 941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $119,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in The First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The First Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

